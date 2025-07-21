Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $264.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $267.73. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on L3Harris Technologies and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.81.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

