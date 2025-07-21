Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $992,204,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after buying an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7568 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

