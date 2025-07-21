Bingham Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,377,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,094,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,198,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 852,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -901.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. VNET Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

