6,451 Shares in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,225,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,670,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Brands

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRMB shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE PRMB opened at $28.98 on Monday. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -362.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Further Reading

