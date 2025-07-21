Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,079,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 247,384 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,530,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 205,634 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 231,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,460 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MIO opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

