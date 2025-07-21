Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Position Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 135,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 321,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.