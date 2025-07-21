Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $356.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.64. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $296.56 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.