BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Position Lowered by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,750 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BigBear.ai by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $42,892.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 270,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,686.05. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,987 shares of company stock valued at $614,608 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 57.83% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About BigBear.ai

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.