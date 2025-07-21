Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 260.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $471.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.21 and its 200 day moving average is $476.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.31 and a 1 year high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

