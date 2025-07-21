Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($50.97) to GBX 4,200 ($56.34) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($48.29) to GBX 3,900 ($52.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Insider Activity at British American Tobacco

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,815 ($51.17) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,904 ($52.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,475.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,246.64.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,379 ($45.33) per share, with a total value of £6,960.74 ($9,337.01). Insiders bought a total of 829 shares of company stock worth $2,751,446 in the last 90 days. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About British American Tobacco

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Featured Stories

