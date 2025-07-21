Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($50.97) to GBX 4,200 ($56.34) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($48.29) to GBX 3,900 ($52.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Insider Activity at British American Tobacco
In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,379 ($45.33) per share, with a total value of £6,960.74 ($9,337.01). Insiders bought a total of 829 shares of company stock worth $2,751,446 in the last 90 days. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About British American Tobacco
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
