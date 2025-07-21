Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,679.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $190.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.74 and a 12-month high of $262.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

