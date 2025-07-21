Capita (LON:CPI) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capita from GBX 375 ($5.03) to GBX 405 ($5.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th.

CPI opened at GBX 349.50 ($4.69) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 358.50 ($4.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.61.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

