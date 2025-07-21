Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.55) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.21) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.91. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 196.60 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 286.50 ($3.84). The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

Insider Transactions at Petershill Partners

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 85,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £177,650 ($238,296.45). Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

