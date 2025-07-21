JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,182,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,723 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS JMST opened at $50.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
