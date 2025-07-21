Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 367 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average of $209.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

