GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stake Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. TD Cowen reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.88.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $575.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.31. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $589.44.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

