Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 4,403 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

