Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $292.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.89 and its 200-day moving average is $273.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

