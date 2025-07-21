Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $236.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

