Souders Financial Advisors Has $311,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.32.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NET stock opened at $196.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of -855.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total transaction of $7,997,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,841.68. This represents a 83.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $37,870,209. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,062 shares of company stock worth $99,070,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

