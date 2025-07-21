Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. DXC Technology Company. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

