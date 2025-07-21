Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $552,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SAIC opened at $113.42 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

