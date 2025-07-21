Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Yum China at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6,304.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,045,000 after buying an additional 11,346,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,073 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $203,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,722,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

