Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

GD stock opened at $299.22 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.53.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

