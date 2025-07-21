Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

