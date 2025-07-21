CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

