Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Samsara were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Samsara by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,447.64. The trade was a 31.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,532,323 shares of company stock valued at $105,452,742. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

