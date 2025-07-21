Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,682,000 after buying an additional 376,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after acquiring an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after purchasing an additional 335,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

