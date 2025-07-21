Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 172,543 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172,543 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 6,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after buying an additional 1,218,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Textron by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $22,370,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $84.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.