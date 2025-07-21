Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BP were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BP by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,687 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 5,751.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of BP by 54.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -413.04%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

