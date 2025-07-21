J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 1.03% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 243,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.