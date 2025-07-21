South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,994,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 708,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exelixis by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 810,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.47 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

