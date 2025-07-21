Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $5,348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $19,077,243.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

