Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 47,120 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 628,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 381,504 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

