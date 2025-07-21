Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 312,649 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439,139 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 312,649 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 4,000.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.31 on Monday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

