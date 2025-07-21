Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 12,403 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.88 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

