Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 147,600 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.24% of Vipshop worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $27,051,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

