South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.74.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $225.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.95. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $284.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.