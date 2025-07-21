South Dakota Investment Council Sells 750 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.33.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $931.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $850.60 and its 200-day moving average is $754.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $945.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

