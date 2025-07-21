J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 15,672 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 896.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $209.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.21 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,006. This represents a 32.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

