J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,359 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
