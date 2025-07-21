Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $123.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

