Analyzing Wabash National (WNC) and Its Peers

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wabash National to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wabash National and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabash National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wabash National Competitors 559 3164 4440 199 2.51

Wabash National currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.06%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Wabash National’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wabash National has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

97.1% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Wabash National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wabash National and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wabash National $1.95 billion -$284.07 million -6.26 Wabash National Competitors $6.66 billion $183.38 million 10.71

Wabash National’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wabash National. Wabash National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wabash National and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabash National -3.93% 3.49% 0.84% Wabash National Competitors -1,305.32% -136.78% -5.83%

Dividends

Wabash National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Wabash National pays out -20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Wabash National is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Wabash National has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabash National’s peers have a beta of 3.11, indicating that their average stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wabash National peers beat Wabash National on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

