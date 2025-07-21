Financial Analysis: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) versus Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Western Digital has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Digital and Teradata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital 0 3 18 0 2.86 Teradata 1 6 3 0 2.20

Profitability

Western Digital presently has a consensus price target of $65.26, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than Western Digital.

This table compares Western Digital and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital 13.33% 20.58% 9.01% Teradata 8.10% 129.98% 9.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Digital and Teradata”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital $13.00 billion 1.82 -$798.00 million $5.28 12.88 Teradata $1.75 billion 1.18 $114.00 million $1.42 15.22

Teradata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Digital. Western Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Western Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Western Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Digital beats Teradata on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications. The company also provides enterprise HDDs; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; and data storage platforms. In addition, it offers external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client portable SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, and cameras and smart video systems; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field backup of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs. The company sells its products under the Western Digital, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, resellers, and retailers. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.