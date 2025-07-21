Financial Contrast: GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) & Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GCT Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCT Semiconductor -316.15% N/A -96.45% Impinj -0.26% 6.45% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GCT Semiconductor and Impinj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCT Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Impinj 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation and Earnings

GCT Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.64%. Impinj has a consensus price target of $155.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.97%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than Impinj.

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and Impinj”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million 8.60 -$12.38 million ($0.44) -3.68 Impinj $366.09 million 9.18 $40.84 million ($0.04) -2,899.50

Impinj has higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor. Impinj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCT Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Impinj shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Impinj beats GCT Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that consists of reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enable its partners to solve enterprise business problems, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, automotive, aviation, banking, datacenters, food, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, linen and uniform tracking, sports, and travel industries through original equipment and device manufacturers, tag service bureaus, systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, and other solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.