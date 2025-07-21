Elyxium Wealth LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $106.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

