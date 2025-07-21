Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $64.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

