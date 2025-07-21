OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc boosted its position in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Shares of CI stock opened at $295.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.74 and a 200 day moving average of $311.69. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

