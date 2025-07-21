Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 597 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of USFD stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

