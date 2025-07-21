Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,956,000 after purchasing an additional 371,049 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $370.29 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.46 and its 200 day moving average is $351.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

